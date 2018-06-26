The City of Longview’s annual Chip-Sealing program is now under way, with work being projected around the city through the end of August. Chip-sealing is a method for extending the life of road surfaces, done by spreading a layer of hot asphalt on a street, and then covering that with a layer of rock. The rock is then rolled into a smooth pavement surface. Work is planned all around the city; work zone will be marked with “Road Work,” “Loose Gravel” and “Motorcycles Use Extreme Caution” signs. If you think your street needs chip-sealing or road repair, go to mylongview.com, click on the “Ask Longview” button, and choose “streets” from the topic menu. You can also take picture of potholes through the “Ask Longview” phone app; that app will send the location with GPS coordinates, which will allow street workers to pinpoint the spot exactly.