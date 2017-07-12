The City of Longview says that major work on the Water Line Replacement Project along 18th and 19th Avenues is nearing completion, but there are still some traffic impacts. Tapani, Inc. is finishing work in the alley between 18th and 19th at Baltimore and Nichols, but Baltimore Street will remain closed to through traffic as work on the water line and restoration of the street is completed. Detours will remain in place, but access to private drives on Baltimore will be opened up by the contractor. The street is scheduled to re-open on Friday. Today through next Monday, the alley between 18th and 19th at Cypress and Nichols will be closed as concrete is poured for the roadway restoration work.

Also be aware that Hemlock Street between 16th and 18th Avenues is open only to eastbound traffic, starting today and going through next Monday, the 17th, as work continues on a sanitary sewer project. 17th Avenue between Hemlock and Hudson is closed to through traffic; local access will be maintained. Use alternate routes to avoid congestion connected to both projects.