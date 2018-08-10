The Longview City Council made one allocation for the 2018 Neighborhood Park Grant program, but they’re holding off on a request from “Harlie’s Angels,” and their project to build a covered basketball court next to Lake Sacajawea. Several council members say that they have deep concerns, wondering if the lake is the right location, also wondering if the project will be fully funded. Mayor Don Jensen says that additional dialogue is needed. Jensen and several other council members say that they have had contact from people who say that they “don’t want another building at the lake.” Jensen says one person even commented that they thought that the facility would be taken over as a homeless shelter. Harlie’s Angels had requested $25,000 to go to the $132,000 project; the Council held off on a possible allocation of $18,000 until additional discussions can be had with the project backers. The Council did make an allocation of $7,000 to Longview Babe Ruth, money that will go to irrigation and other infrastructure at Babe Ruth facilities.

In other action, the Council approved an alley vacation on 8th Avenue, a move that could open that block up for re-development as apartments. The Council approved zoning code changes that will change the setbacks for buildings in residential areas of town, another move that’s intended to help spur development of multi-family housing in the city. They also approved changes to the rules regarding animals at Lake Sacajawea during the Go 4th Festival.