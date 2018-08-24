It was a quick Longview City Council meeting last night, with the Council taking steps to expand the ban on pets and animals at Lake Sacajawea during Go 4th. Pets were already banned at the lake on July 4th, but last night’s unanimous vote also expands that band to July 2nd and 3rd. Registered service animals would still be allowed, as would animals that are part of the concession stands, or that are used by law enforcement. The Council also voted to buy out the portion of the Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant that’s owned by the Beacon Hill Water and Sewer District. City officials say that this move will make it easier to declare the property at surplus, and to eventually dispose of that property. The purchase price of the 15 percent stake in the building was put at $10.