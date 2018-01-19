It appears that the Longview City Council and Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington are burying the hatchet, with both organizations now pledging to work together for the betterment of the city and its housing needs. After it was reported in November that Mayor Don Jensen was thinking about ousting the entire HOSWWA Board of Directors, Jensen says that a lot of good information was shared last night, and he sees both groups moving ahead together. Citizens packed the Training Room at the Longview City Hall for last night’s workshop, which did have some testy moments; however, the general tone of the meeting and the conversation was conciliatory and cooperative. Members of the Council and the HOSWWA Board both say that they want to do what’s best for Longview in regard to providing safe, sanitary and affordable housing for community members. Both panels agreed that there had been a lack of communication and understanding, and they both pledged to work on improving that. Council member Scott Vydra will now serve as a liaison between HOSWWA and the Council, and the two groups plan to meet on at least a semi-annual basis. The Council plans to write a letter in support of HOSWWA, and they also plan to revisit the housing component of the city’s Comprehensive Plan, to make sure that it aligns with the goals of HOSWWA to increase the amount of affordable housing in the city.