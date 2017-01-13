A new ordinance on emergency shelters inside the city limits of Longview drew a large crowd at last night’s City Council meeting, with a majority of that crowd opposed to that new rule, saying that it would make it more difficult for local groups to open and administer such shelters. The new rules require anyone who wishes to open a shelter for warming or cooling to obtain a permit, and to have their buildings inspected before the shelter would be allowed to operate. City officials say that the new ordinance will help set safety standards for buildings that are not meant to house people. Advocates for the homeless say that these new rules will make it much more difficult to open shelters during the cold or the heat. City officials say that safety is the main concern, saying that this new ordinance will make sure that safety provisions are in place before a shelter opens. The ordinance eventually passed on a unanimous vote, with Council member Mary Jane Melink absent.

The Council is relaxing the rules on Farmer’s Markets inside the city limits, voting last night to allow more locations for those markets to take place. The Longview City Council voted last night to allow farmers markets at city parks and facilities, with permission from the Parks Director. This expands on the ordinance passed in June, which opened up markets on church or school grounds, but some thought that was too exclusive.