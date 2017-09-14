The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting the meeting with a pair of public hearings. The first hearing deals with a proposed “material change” to the city’s Transportation Benefit District Improvement Plan. City officials say that the change is needed, after costs for the 15th Avenue Overlay Project came in more than 20 percent over the engineer’s estimate. A public hearing is needed to solicit public comment in regard to this increased project cost. They also say that this recent bid shows that estimated costs of future projects are too low. This hearing will cover the increased cost of the 15th Avenue project, along with mechanisms for financing future projects.

The second public hearing will cover the 2017-2018 Biennial Budget Review, as required by state law. The RCW’s require cities on the biennial budget system to hold mid-biennium budget reviews and hearings. After this hearing, the City Council is also scheduled to take action on the 2018 operating budget for the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. The meeting is being held in the Longview City Council chambers, on the second floor of the Longview City Hall.