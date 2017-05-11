The potential future of the West Longview Sewage Lagoons and the Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant building will be discussed in a workshop session that the Longview City Council plans to hold prior to tonight’s regular meeting. City staff says that additional direction is needed from the City Council before any actions regarding reuse of these properties can be taken. The workshop starts at 6 pm, followed by the regular meeting at 7. On the regular agenda, Ian Thompson with the Lower Columbia School Gardens will be honored as a “Community Advocate,” action will be taken to add two more sculptures to the Longview Outdoor Gallery, and action to increase income levels for the city’s Utility Rate Reduction Program is scheduled.