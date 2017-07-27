The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting with a 6 pm workshop. That will be a joint meeting with Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington, formerly known as the Longview Housing Authority. This is intended as an information-sharing meeting, with several council members saying that they want to know more about the agency and how the city might support them in the effort to “ensure a more livable community.”

The regular City Council meeting start at 7 pm, with City Manager Dave Campbell front and center for most of the night. The City Manager’s Report takes up most of the agenda, starting with a “Preformation Agreement” regarding the Beech Street Local Improvement District. A developer wants to punch Beech through between 14th and California Way, a move that could open that vacant land up to building. A Professional Service Agreement regarding this L-I-D will also be discussed. The Policy regarding Memorials in the Public Right of Way will be discussed, along with the City of Longview E-Verify Policy. Campbell also plans to open a discussion on possible restrictions on “Citizens Comments,” dealing with possible political campaigning from the podium. The workshop and the regular meeting are open to the public. A 9 pm executive session is not.