The Longview City Council meets today, starting with a special 3 pm meeting, where the Council will meet with the city’s federal lobbyist, to review and discuss the city’s federal legislative agenda. At 5 pm, a workshop session is planned, where the council will get an update on improvements at R. A. Long Park; they’ll get a report on the use of city parks, particularly focused on athletic events, and use by outside groups and events. Other topics include the city’s E-Verify policy, and the use of apprentices on large city projects. The regular meeting starts at 7 pm, where they will review the bid for the Dissolved Oxygen system that’s planned for installation at the Mint Farm Water Treatment Plant. All three of today’s meetings are open to the public.