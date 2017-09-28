The Longview City Council has a long evening planned, starting with a workshop on the proposed zoning code amendments regarding emergency shelters. The Council has two hours set aside for this workshop, starting at 5 pm in the second floor training room at the City Hall. The regular meeting starts at 7, with action on the proposed ordinance on zoning code amendments coming after a public hearing on the Transit Center remodel, and reallocation of Park Grant funds. Action is also planned on spending the city’s “Big Idea” money on wayfinding signs, and a presentation on the proposed governance changes for the 911 Communications Center. Both meetings are open to the public.