It’s another busy night for the Longview City Council, starting with a workshop at 6 pm, and their regular meeting at 7. At the 6 pm workshop, the Council will review the proposed governance structure for Cowlitz County 911, and they will also get an update on projects to improve traffic flows on State Route 432, both at the intersection with West Side Highway, and the intersection at California Way and East Industrial Way.

In the regular meeting at 7, the Council will be asked to consider changing the Comprehensive Plan Map and the Zoning Map regarding a parcel in the 41 hundred block of Ocean Beach Highway. Chuck Bond says that he would to address a need for storage in the local area by building a commercial storage facility on that property. Along with a review of the contract with the Humane Society regarding the pickup of stray dogs and cats, the Council will also be asked to look at amending the city code, imposing a leash law inside the city limits, except at the off-leash dog park at Gerhart Gardens. The Council will get a report on the creation of a new Economic Development District that will cover Cowlitz and Wahkiakum counties, and they will also get a report on the study regarding a proposed Local Improvement District for Beech Street. Developers are looking at connecting Beech Street between 14th Avenue and California Way, a move that could open that area up for commercial development. Both the workshop and the meeting are open to the public.