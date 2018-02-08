It’s another packed agenda for the Longview City Council, with 15 pages of items to deal with at this evening’s meeting. The Council will be asked to take action on a leash law, a measure that would require dogs to be on a leash not more than six feet long, unless they are at the Gerhart Gardens Dog Park. With the pending departure of City Manager Dave Campbell, Mayor Don Jensen is asking to appoint an interim City Manager until Campbell’s successor is hired. Resolutions dealing with creation of a Cowlitz-Wahkiakum County Economic Development District and approval of the new 911 Governance Organization are on the agenda. They also have Professional Service Agreements for design services for the Beech Street box culvert replacement, and for design of the rehabilitation of Nichols Boulevard. They need to tweak the elevator replacement as the Longview Police Department renovation continues. There will also be discussions about the R. A. Long Park restoration project, with a presentation on recent design changes that were approved by the Historic Preservation Commission. The meeting starts at 7 pm in the Longview City Council Chambers.