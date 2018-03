The Longview City Council is scheduled to take action on a Leash Law at this evening’s regular meeting, being asked to adopt regulations regarding dogs in city parks. This has been a topic of discussion for years, and recently became a hot topic for the Council. It had been proposed that dogs be required to be on a leash of not more than six feet in length when in any city park, except for the Gerhart Gardens Off-Leash Area; John Null and 7th Avenue would also have been excluded. After additional review by the Parks Board, that panel recommends that the leash law be extended to all city parks, excluding any areas identified by the city as “off-leash areas.” They recommend removing the leash length language, suggesting that the dog must be “under physical control by the handler.” Other Council activity tonight includes the Annual Report from the Longview Fire Department. The meeting starts at 7 pm in the Longview City Council chambers.