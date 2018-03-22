The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting with a 6 pm workshop, where the city’s paid lobbyist will go over the recently-adjourned 2018 Legislative session. The regular meeting starts at 7 pm; after a couple of presentations, the Council will take up proposed zoning and comprehensive plan amendments for the area that includes the old Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant. These changes would allow for data centers to come into the city’s industrial zones, while also changing the designation for the plant itself. That area is currently zoned R-1, and would be changed to Mixed Use-Commercial Industrial. Council member Steve Moon also plans to ask the Council to direct Parks and Recreation to start the public process regarding development of a regional sports complex in the city. Both the workshop and the regular meeting are open to the public.