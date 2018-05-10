The Longview City Council meets this evening, starting with a 6 pm workshop, and the regular meeting at 7 pm. Parking in downtown will be the focus of the 6 pm workshop session, where they plan to review recommendations from the Downtown Advisory Committee. Some of those recommendations cover things like parking space lease rates in the municipal parking lots, policies for parking violations, parking enforcement software, maintenance of the lots in downtown, and regulations in the downtown zone. The City Council will be asked to provide direction to staff for development of ordinances or resolutions that will be acted on at future council meetings.

At the 7 pm regular meeting, they’ll read a proclamation dealing with National Police Week, which runs all of next week. City Manager Kurt Sacha will present an updated design package for the renovation of R. A. Long Park in the Civic Circle; the council will also be asked to sign off on a letter regarding the Headquarters Landfill and the current management and operations process that’s under way with Cowlitz County. The Council will be asked to sign a letter that would ask the county to “slow down this process” until more information is out, and when people have a better understanding of the benefits and impacts of any proposed changes. Both meetings take place at the Longview City Hall, and are open to the public.