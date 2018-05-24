The Longview City Council meets this evening, starting with a 6 pm workshop session involving the Longview Police Department, where they will present their case for development of an indoor shooting range. LPD officials say that they have been working on development of a new Law Enforcement Firearm Training Range. The current outdoor range will soon be closed, and is inadequate for police needs. They say that the department has been awarded a $271,000 grant to help pay for the range, and they have been working with a company called Firing Range Services for development of a facility, which would have a total cost of $700,000. They say that the range would also be open to the public, making it a potential revenue source for the city. City staff is asking for permission into a lease agreement with FRS.

The regular meeting starts at 7 pm, and will be started with a first-time-ever invocation. Rajan Zed with the Universal Society of Hinduism will deliver the invocation, reading verses from Hindu scriptures in the ancient language of Sanskrit. He will then provide an English translation of those verses. There will be a proclamation on Poppy Month, and Parks and Recreation will honor Jennifer Leach with a Community Advocate award. Later in the meeting, the Council will be asked to approve the Harlie’s Hoops project at Archie Anderson Park. The foundation is suggesting construction of a covered basketball court at the park, making that facility available year-round. The group is asking the council for approval of a state grant application, to help secure funding for the Harlie’s Hoops project. Both the workshop and the regular meeting are open to the public.