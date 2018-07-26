The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting with a 6 pm workshop, followed by the regular meeting at 7. The 6 pm workshop will be focused on the West Longview Sewage Lagoons. City staff reports that there has been a request for public access to the area, so that people can walk the roadways. There’s also a suggestion that the Lagoons could be used for the Athletic Facility complex that the city is being asked to support. Several departments studied the area after the request, and identified several “areas of concern.” They say that there are a number of risks on the property, and opening those roads to the public could expose them to those risks. Staff says that the risks would need to be mitigated before the area could be opened to public use. Staff plans to discuss the risks, the mitigation that would be needed, and the costs involved during this evening’s workshop. They’re looking for some direction from the Council on how to proceed.

At the regular meeting, the Council will be asked to approve a budget amendment that would authorize spending nearly $270,000 on an Athletics Facility Master Plan. The work by Hough, Beck and Baird, Inc., from Seattle would include an initial feasibility study of the two main sites that have been identified, at Roy Morse Park and the West Longview Sewage Lagoons. A single site will eventually be selected, then a master plan would be prepared for that site. This is a first reading, with final action to be taken at the second dreading. Under the City Manager’s report Kurt Sacha will present updated information on the Local Improvement District that’s being proposed for the area along Beech Street between Oregon Way and California Way. At the City Council‘s request, staff has reviewed the boundaries of the proposed LID, along with preliminary assessments. They now say that the LID boundary that was proposed on July 12th were not accurately shown. A corrected map will be presented at tonight’s meeting, and action could be taken at tonight’s meeting. Both the workshop and the regular meeting are open to the public.