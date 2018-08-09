The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting with a 6 pm workshop that will be focused on the 2019-2020 budget. City officials say that they want to discuss capital improvement project requests, along with recommendations for funding for a variety of projects. The regular meeting starts at 7 pm, kicked off with a report on the Urban Forestry Tree Inventory. They plan to discuss allocation of the 2018 Neighborhood Park Grant Funds, and they will also go over an ordinance on building setbacks that are intended to help spur development of multi-family housing in the city. Action is also planned on an ordinance that would form the Beech Street Local Improvement district. In the City Manager’s report, they will discuss alterations to the city’s ban on alcohol in the parks, following the huge success of the “Crafted” brewfest on July. Both meetings are at the Longview City Hall, and both meetings are open to the public.