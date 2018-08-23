The Longview City Council meets in a regular session this evening, starting at 7 pm on the second floor of the Longview City Hall. On the Consent Calendar, final action is planned on an ordinance intended to control animals at Lake Sacajawea during the Go 4th Festival. There’s a request to sell a slice of city-owned property to the Columbia Mobile Home Park at Alaska Street and Oregon Way, and there’s a measure to purchase the portion of the old Fishers Lane Water Treatment Plant that’s owned by the Beacon Hill Water and sewer District. Once the city owns all of the facility, then demolition and sale of the property becomes much easier. Tonight’s meeting is open to the public.