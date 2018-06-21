The Longview City Council meets this evening in a workshop session, with three main items on the agenda. The Council plans to review and discuss the donation of a concrete fountain from the Old West Side Neighborhood Association; they’re suggesting that the fountain be installed on a traffic island at the intersection of Kessler, Hudson Street and 25th Avenue. The council will hear a pitch from Longview Parks and Recreation, which is asking for permission to enter into a Professional Services Agreement, looking for planning services connected to development of an Athletic Facilities Master Plan. The ultimate goal would be development of an athletic facility complex inside the city limits. The third item on this evening’s agenda involves a possible annexation of about 237 acres on the west side of town, a strip along Ocean Beach Highway that is almost completely surrounded by the city. This evening’s workshop starts at 6 pm in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall; the meeting is open to the public.