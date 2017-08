Six people were arrested during a Longview Police Street Crime Unit drug bust yesterday. A search warrant was served at 364 18th avenue and officers found meth, heroin, scales and drug paraphernalia. Victor Pineda, 22, Ricard Perkins, 23, Mark Hardin, 58, and Jordan Elizabeth Stroud, 28, were booked on possession charges. Jeff Harp, 40, and Joshua Williams, 30, were taken in on felony warrants