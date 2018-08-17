Longview Police worked with dispatchers at a trucking company to bring a wanted man back to the area, so he could be arrested on kidnapping, rape and assault charges. The Daily News reports on the recent arrest of Lawrence Theodore Martin, 56, a long-haul truck driver out of California. LPD says that Martin recently started an on-line relationship with the victim, an adult woman who is from out of the area. She tells investigators that they made arrangements to meet in Longview for an overnight during this past weekend. She claims that they got into an argument, and then he used a tire mallet to hit her. It’s alleged that Martin forced the woman to have sex the following morning, and then he threatened to “chop her up” if she made an effort to leave. Martin then drove through Washington and Oregon before ending up in Nampa, Idaho; there, he released the woman, after she promised to keep quiet about the assault. The victim found a battered woman’s shelter, and then she was taken to the hospital. Longview Police were contacted, and then they got in touch with the trucking company dispatcher. They worked Martin back into Longview, where he was stopped and arrested on Tennant Way. Martin is now being held on charges of kidnapping, domestic violence assault, felony harassment and interference in making a police report. Bail is set at $100,000.