From the 11th to the 16th of this month, the Longview Public Library will be continuing its annual “Food for Fines” program, allowing people to pay overdue library fines with food donations. A can, box or bag of non-perishable food can be donated in lieu of a cash fine of 50 cents or less. “Food for Fines” covers overdue materials only. Food CANNOT be used to pay for lost or damaged items. Donated food will help to benefit the Lower Columbia CAP Help Food Warehouse.

Gather up the kids and head to the Longview Library for a free screening of “Despicable Me 3, offered this evening in the Library Auditorium. The doors will open at 5:30, and the show begins at 6. Space is limited; seats will be first-come, first-served. Children will also need to be accompanied. The show is courtesy of the Friends of the Longview Public Library.