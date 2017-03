Robberies, burglaries, car theft and forcible rapes went up in the City of Longview in 2016, but Police Chief Jim Duscha says that the overall crime rate continues to trend down. Duscha says that he’s encouraged by the overall numbers, as he presented the annual Longview Police report to the City Council. Robberies were up 14 percent, burglaries were up 12 percent, auto thefts were up 40 percent, and forcible rapes went up 37 percent inside the Longview city limits in 2016. At the same time, domestic violence assaults went down 24 percent, aggravated assaults went down 22 percent, shoplifting incidents dropped 39 percent, and weapons offenses dropped by 12 percent. Duscha says that the Street Crimes Unit had a huge year, with several arrest and recovery categories up by more than 200 percent. The Longview Group A Offense Rate is down seven percent from 2015, and the number of calls for service went from nearly 49,000 in 2015 to just less than 46,000 last year.