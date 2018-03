The long-awaited report from the Longview Schools Athletic Facilities Task force will be presented to the Longview School Board this evening, lining out 11 “priorities” for the district, coming in at an estimated $5 million to complete. The Task Force has identified eleven priorities, starting with the replacement of the turf and track at Longview Memorial Stadium. Other priorities include a new scoreboard at Longview Memorial, upgrades of the soccer and softball turf on the Northlake fields, and several improvements at Mark Morris High School. The 31-member Task Force also identifies a half-dozen possible funding sources. Tonight’s meeting starts at 6 pm in the Longview School Board meeting room.