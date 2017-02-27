The Longview School Board plans to get focused on a preferred plan for the district facilities at this evening’s meeting. A special session of the board is set to begin at 5:30 pm, where the board will discuss and come to some sort of agreement on which facilities plan they will follow. Two main options are under consideration; both place a priority on upgrading the elementary schools in the district, however, one plan closes Columbia Heights Elementary, while the other closes Northlake Elementary. Both plans look at consolidating the high schools into one building. The options will be reviewed and discussed during the workshop, and then a formal decision will be made during the regular Longview School Board meeting at 7 pm. Both sessions are open to the public.