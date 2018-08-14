Money from the McCleary Decision is also having a positive impact on the 2018-2019 budget for Longview Schools, but a quirk in the formula regarding levy dollars will have a severe impact on the 2019-2020 budget. Superintendent Dan Zorn says the short term looks pretty good, but he also says that there’s a big hit coming. Similar to Kelso, the state allocation for schools is about $7 million larger than last year; because of the “Exception Year” in the new Levy Cap rules, the Longview School District will end up with about $2 million less for the budget in 2019-2020. Longview is projecting an enrollment increase of about 28 students across the district; the overall budget comes in at $92.4 million dollars, up from last year’s $87.4 million. Five more teachers will be hired, along with 12 more classified staff members. The Longview School Board held the annual hearing on the budget last night, and they’re scheduled for formal adoption on Monday, August 27th.