The Longview School District is announcing some administrative changes, starting with a new Principal at Mark Morris High School. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that Phil Suek is announcing his resignation, effective August 31st, as he plans to “pursue other opportunities.” By the end of this summer, Suek will have worked in education for 30 years, starting as an English teacher and a coach before moving into administration. Suek has been the Mark Morris Principal since 2012. Assistant Principal Brooks Cooper is being promoted to follow Suek. Zorn says the process for finding a new Assistant Principal is now under way.

Long-time Longview School District Communications and Technology Director Sandy Catt is announcing her retirement. Catt says that she plans to leave on June 30th, after 33 years with Longview Schools. Catt started with the Longview School District in 1985, working on district communications, publications, emergency response protocols and volunteer program management. In 2008, she was also appointed to manage the IT operations for the district. Her replacement has not yet been announced.