Members of the Longview School Board are now chewing on information provided in a study session, trying to determine what the best timing will be for a bond election and a levy election in the next two years or so. Longview School Board President C. J. Nickerson says that there’s a lot to consider, with deep ramifications. Board members are grappling first with the timing of their decisions. Superintendent Dan Zorn presented a draft timeline at last night’s study session, lining out the major milestones for a November bond election, followed by a levy election in February of next year. Nickerson and at least one other board member are concerned about that proposal, saying that they really need to pass the levy first, and then they can focus on the school renovation bond. The Maintenance and Operations/Technology Levy currently represents about 22 percent of the district’s overall budget. Board Member J. D. Rosetti also says that they should know how big the bond will be, and what it will be used for, before trying to set any kind of timeline. The board will be reviewing the information presented in last night’s study session, and they have a goal of making a decision on the order of the bond and levy elections at their next regular meeting on January 23rd.
Longview Schools Review
Posted on 10th January 2017 at 08:16
Meta