In anticipation of a large crowd, the Longview School Board is moving tonight’s regularly scheduled meeting to R. A. Long High School, as the teacher strike continues. Last Friday, the School Board adopted a resolution on a unanimous vote, giving Superintendent Dan Zorn the authority to take legal action against the striking teachers. At this time, district officials say that no action is planned, but they say that this move gives them “options” in the effort to end the strike. Another day of negotiations is planned for today, prior to this evening’s School Board meeting.

The Longview Education Association has two events planned for today, starting with a march this morning at Lake Sacajawea. A Solidarity Walk is set to being at 8:30 am, with participants being encouraged to wear red in support of the teachers. Today’s bargaining session set to begin at 9 am, and then there’s a 6 pm rally at R. A. Long, prior to the 6:30 School Board meeting.

Even though they are out on strike, Longview teachers still plan to confer with students and parents, setting up “Meet the Teacher in the Park” events around the city.

From 3:30 to 5 pm, teachers from Monticello, Saint Helens, Kessler and Discovery High School will meet at Archie Anderson Park, to meet with students and parents. Also from 3:30 to 5 pm, Columbia Heights Elementary teachers will be at Victoria Freeman Park, at 9th and Delaware in Longview.

From 4 to 5 pm, Robert Gray Elementary School teachers will be at Roy Morse Park, Mint Valley teachers will be at Rotary Park, and CVG teachers will be at John Null Park to meet and greet students and parents.

Northlake teachers will hold their Meet and Greet at Vandercook Park between 4 and 5:30 pm, and teachers from Olympic Elementary will gather at Clooney Park between 4 and 6 pm. Snacks will also be provided at all of these events.

It’s emphasized that these events are NOT sanctioned by the school district; class lists will NOT be available, and they say that you should not bring school supplies to the events, as teachers don’t have any place to store them.