It’s time to get nutty in downtown Longview, as the 7th annual Longview Squirrel Fest happens Saturday in the Civic Circle.

Things get started at 9 am, with the Happy Kids On-the-Run 5K Fun Run and Walk; the Clowns Unlimited attractions in R. A. Long Park also start at 9 am, with a climbing wall, a 200-foot zipline, and “Monkey Motion.” Circus Cascadia will alssso be going on from 9 am until 4 pm.

Art in the Park opens at the Longview Library at 10 am, the Squirrel Fest Parade will go from the Maple Street parking lot at LCC, through the Civic Center and then will end at the Post Office. Vendor Row opens at 10 am, along with the Food Concessions.

The Official Welcome happens at noon.

The Beer and Wine Garden is open from 2 until 10 pm, with the Karaoke Contest happening at 3. This year’s live music will feature the “ultimate party band’ Five Guys Named Moe at 6:30 pm, and then Slow Ride will headline the night at 9 pm, featuring Tony Stevens, an original member of Foghat.

All festival activities are free, except for the concerts and the Beer Garden.