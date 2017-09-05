Two major street projects are scheduled to get under way today in Longview. A two-week closure of the lower port of Columbia Heights Road starts today, and is scheduled to run through the 19th. A contractor is being brought in to repair the slope where a slide came down in December of 2015. P.C.R., Inc., of Beavercreek, Oregon, will clear vegetation and will grade the slope. Following this full closure, there will be a single-lane closure between the 20th and the 25th, while some erosion-control work is done. Flaggers will control traffic during that work. You’ll need to use Nevada Drive, Laurel Road or another route to get up and down from Columbia Heights over the next few weeks.

A utilities maintenance project also starts today on 15th Avenue, working between Hudson and Hemlock Streets. Starting at 8 am today, the outside southbound lane of 15th will be closed, and temporary lane adjustments will be put in place. The entrance to the 15th Avenue Safeway store will be maintained, but the River Cities Transit stop at the corner of 15th and Hemlock will be unavailable. This work is expected to run through 6 pm on Wednesday, the 6th. Use alternate routes to avoid delays.