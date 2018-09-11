After a delay of eight school days, classes open today in the Longview School District, as the Longview School Board approves new contracts with the Longview Education Association, SEIU Local 925 and the LCPEA. At a celebratory rally, Shawn Nyman with the Cowlitz-Wahkiakum Central Labor Council and SEIU 925 says that this strike was worth the pain. Teachers will get a 9 percent pay raise from the two-year contract that was approved at last night’s School Board meeting, while secretaries receive a raise of 6.75 percent. In the second year, teachers get a 3 percent raise, while secretaries will get an increase of 3.25 percent. They say that having this two-year contract helps to build certainty into the budgeting process, as budget cuts will be needed over the next two years to help sustain these pay raises. Superintendent Dan Zorn says that the work starts immediately on moving forward to heal and to rebuild trust. A special Longview School Board meeting is set for 6 pm on Thursday, where the school calendar will be adjusted to make up for the eight days of classes that were lost.