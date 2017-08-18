Longview teachers have a tentative deal in place for a new two-year contract. Longview Education President Ray Clift says the union members will review and then vote on the potential contract with the Longview School District.

Concerns over retaining quality teachers in the District are at the forefront of the tentative deal. According to Clift, about 10 percent of the certified teachers have left the District in the past five years.

Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn told the Daily News that the new labor deal keeps the District competitive in Cowlitz County.

Clift says the new deal also would reduce middle school and high school class sizes.