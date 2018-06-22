A woman is under arrest after a high-speed car chase that started in Longview and ended in Vancouver. This got start just before 8 last night, when a Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to make a traffic stop near Baltimore Street and California Way. The Deputy says that the female driver declined to obey, speeding up as she drove to Industrial Way. The woman allegedly swerved into oncoming traffic at 50 miles an hour as she headed to Tennant Way, then sped up to 90 as she headed onto the southbound freeway. Speeds got up to 100 miles an hour as the pursuit went south on the freeway, with the suspect avoiding spike strips that were laid down in a couple of spots. The chase went into Vancouver, where the suspect lost a tire near milepost 7 on the freeway. After going onto surface streets for a while, the suspect reportedly turned onto State Route 14, driving the wrong way. A PIT maneuver was employed, causing the driver to crash. The woman was arrested for felony eluding, and is also being served with several warrants. A passenger was also arrested on warrants; two other people in the car were questioned and released. Names have not yet been disclosed.