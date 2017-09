A 17 year-old who was upset with his mother apparently covered a lot of ground as he took off from his house on 33rd Avenue in Longview. At 8:37 pm, the mother of the mildly autistic teen called Longview Police, saying that he had walked away from the house after becoming upset. After checking the area around the house, Search and Rescue was activated, while other agencies were also notified. Shortly after 9 pm, Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that the teen had been found out on the Lexington Bridge. He was picked up and returned to his mother, safe and sound.