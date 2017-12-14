The Longview City Council will be discussing animal control services at a workshop that’s planned for this evening. City staff says that the Humane Society of Cowlitz County served notice back in June that they plan to terminate the contract with the city, unless a “financial resolution” and contract modifications can be made. The Humane Society is reported to be looking for an increase in financial compensation, up from the $200,000 per year that’s currently being paid. The current contract was originally scheduled to go through 2020, but Humane Society officials say that they need more money to cover their costs. City staff reports that the Humane Society has been providing excellent animal control services, doing that job in an extremely efficient manner. They recognize that there are cost issues that the Humane Society deals with. Staff says that there could be an opportunity to look for other providers, but they also say that the other options are limited. The costs of other providers would probably be higher than those provided by the Humane Society. This evening’s workshop starts at 6 pm in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public.
Longview Workshop
Posted on 14th December 2017 at 06:28
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- December 2017
- November 2017
- October 2017
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta