The Longview City Council will be discussing animal control services at a workshop that’s planned for this evening. City staff says that the Humane Society of Cowlitz County served notice back in June that they plan to terminate the contract with the city, unless a “financial resolution” and contract modifications can be made. The Humane Society is reported to be looking for an increase in financial compensation, up from the $200,000 per year that’s currently being paid. The current contract was originally scheduled to go through 2020, but Humane Society officials say that they need more money to cover their costs. City staff reports that the Humane Society has been providing excellent animal control services, doing that job in an extremely efficient manner. They recognize that there are cost issues that the Humane Society deals with. Staff says that there could be an opportunity to look for other providers, but they also say that the other options are limited. The costs of other providers would probably be higher than those provided by the Humane Society. This evening’s workshop starts at 6 pm in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall, and the meeting is open to the public.