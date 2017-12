Richard Lord is apparently resigning his position with the Longview School Board. This morning’s Daily News reports that a special meeting of the Longview School Board is being set up for this morning, where Lord will apparently present his resignation. Lord was appointed to the School Board after the resignation of Robbie Alba-Estrada, and ran for election to the board in 2015. Lord hasn’t yet disclosed his reasons for leaving. Board President C. J. Nickerson says that they will go through an interview and selection process; the board has 90 days to appoint a replacement.