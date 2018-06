The Oregon Lottery reports that Ashley Smith, 24, of Vernonia hit a $100,000 prize, won off of a scratch ticket that she purchased at the R&S Market in Vernonia. Smith says that she went to the store after hearing from a friend that they won $200 on a scratch-off. While getting groceries, Smith bought a scratch-off that turned out to be worth $100,000. Smith says that she’s paying off her student loan debts with the money, and she’s also planning to use part to pay for her upcoming wedding. Smith also says that she and her new husband may do some traveling. The R&S Market appears to be a good spot to buy these scratch-offs, as the store sold a 20-thousand-dollar scratch-it in 2016.