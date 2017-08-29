Authorities in Columbia County are working to arrest a man who reportedly tried to steal $1,100 in lottery tickets from the Shell station in Clatskanie. This investigation got started around 7 pm on 22nd, when a man broke into a lottery machine, stealing a large amount of lottery tickets. The man ran across Highway 30 and escaped, but the store owner was able to recover about $400 in lottery tickets. A review of the store video helped law enforcement identify the suspect; they say that this man is also suspected of distracting an employee, and then stealing Keno tickets from Luigi’s Pizza in Rainier. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect, but he remains at large.