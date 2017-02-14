Love Overwhelming is announcing that it plans to move to a building in the 600 block of 14th Avenue in Longview, with a goal of opening a homeless shelter in that location, if the city will allow it. On Sunday, A note from Love Overwhelming Director Chuck Hendrickson started circulating on social media, announcing that Love Overwhelming “found a location,” following the purchase of their current building by Cowlitz County. Yesterday afternoon, Hendrickson announced that they plan to move to 614 14th Avenue in Longview, right across the street from the Longshore Credit Union building. Hendrickson says that they plan to move their administrative offices into this location, and they also plan to develop the building into a shelter, if the city allows it. At this time, there’s a moratorium on emergency shelters inside the Longview city limits, as an ordinance on the location and operation of shelters in the city is finalized. The current moratorium expires on April 15th. A large crowd is expected today at the Ad Hoc Committee meeting that the Longview City Council has formed to work on this ordinance, reportedly meeting at 5 pm on Wednesday at the Longview City Hall.