New 19th District Representative Jim Walsh of Aberdeen is coming to the defense of “sober living shelters,” introducing a bill amendment that he says would eliminate the prioritization of “no-barrier shelters” over sober living shelters. Walsh says that the current favoring of low or no-barrier shelters over sober living homeless facilities has tilted the playing field as these facilities compete for grants and other funding. House Bill 1570 would set up the Washington Housing Opportunities Act, helping to make sure that homeless people who are not addicts or are committed to drug or alcohol recovery get the same opportunity for shelter and support. Walsh says that “sober living clients should be first in line for our public resources.” The current legislative session is scheduled to end this coming Sunday, so it’s unclear how far this bill might advance.