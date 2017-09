Junior Pedro, 28, of Kelso is under arrest on a reckless driving charge, as Longview Police report that Pedro was the driver in an extremely low-speed chase that happened yesterday. This got started just after 11 yesterday morning, when a Longview officer tried to make a traffic stop near 11th and Washington Way. The officer says that Pedro failed to obey his lights and siren, continuing on a route into West Kelso. The officer says that Pedro crept along at an estimated 3 miles an hour before he turned into a parking lot near West Main and Allen Street. Pedro is currently being held on bail of $1,000, charged with a single count of reckless driving. Other charges could still be filed.