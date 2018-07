Out in Pacific County, the area is classed as being in a “moderate drought,” and that’s being demonstrated in local rivers and streams. Last Friday, the Naselle River was at its lowest level in 88 years of record-keeping, and the Willapa River is reported to be “much below normal.” The U. S. Geological Survey also says that all of Pacific, Wahkiakum and Clark counties are “much below normal.” It’s being reported that 26 percent of the entire state is in a moderate drought, compared to zero percent a year ago.