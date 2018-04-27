It isn’t the huge event that it used to be, but you can still expect thousands to be out on the water tomorrow, as Washington Fish and Wildlife announces the opening of lowland lakes for trout fishing. WDFW says that more than 12 million trout and kokanee have been stocked in lakes all across the state, including recent stockings of Lake Sacajawea, Kress Lake, Horseshoe Lake and others. WDFW is also anxious for the rollout of the new Fish Washington mobile app, which anglers can use to find fishing spots, check stocking schedules, along with the latest fishing regulations for each body of water. The app is available by going to the WDFW web page, or you can just do a search through the Google Play store, or Apple’s App Store. Be sure to have a current fishing license before you head out.

Oregon Fish and Wildlife is kicking off the opening day of fishing by hosting a Family Fishing Event tomorrow at Trojan Pond. This will run from 9:30 am until 2 pm tomorrow; ODFW plans to stock the pond just prior to the event. They will also have free loaner gear and bait, and angling instructors will also be around, to help make sure you’re doing things right. The event is free to kids age 11 and under; those age 12 and above can also fish, but they will need a valid license to do so. Get more information on the ODFW web page.