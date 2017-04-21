While it isn’t the hugely anticipated event that it was in the past, tomorrow is still a big day for anglers of all ages in Washington state, as lowland lakes open for fishing. Washington Fish and Wildlife has been stocking lakes all across the state, putting millions of catchable trout into those water bodies. WDFW has a listing of trout stocking locations and dates posted on their web page. Be sure that everyone has renewed their fishing licenses before you head out, and be aware of the catch and bag limit rules for the lake that you head to.

It’s a Free Fishing Weekend in Oregon, with no license required to fish, clam or crab anywhere in the state. Connected to this weekend, Oregon Fish and Wildlife is hosting a Free Family Fishing event at the Trojan Ponds, a few miles upstream from Rainier. This will run from 9:30 am until 2 pm tomorrow; the pond is being freshly stocked with rainbow trout, and ODFW will provide free loaner gear, bait and instruction, while supplies last. This is open to all, and no pre-registration is required. This is the first of four Free Fishing Weekends in Oregon; other dates include June 3rd and 4th, November 25th and 26th, and New Year’s weekend.