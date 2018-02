Officer Dustin King of the St. Helens Police Department is being honored by the Longview Police Department, recognized with a Meritiorious Service Award for his work in helping to break a child sex abuse case. The suspect lived in St. Helens, while the victim lived in Longview. King helped to serve a search warrant at the suspect’s home, gathering evidence that led to the arrest of the suspect. Last summer, an eleven year-old girl came to Longview Police, claiming that she had been sexually abused since the age of six. 56 year-old Anthony Wayne Dewey continues to be held in the Columbia County Jail on a charge of first-degree sexual abuse, with bail set at $17,000.