Saying that the department simply cannot respond to the work load, Longview Police are announcing a change in dealing with low-priority calls, saying that they will no longer respond to calls that can be handled through on-line reporting. In a workshop held last night with the Longview City Council, Police Chief Jim Duscha and Captain Robert Huhta reported on the huge increase in the number of calls for service following recent annexations of land on the west end of Longview. In a memo, Huhta says that there has been a huge spike in the number of calls, but no corresponding increase in the number of officers. Huhta says that they can no longer maintain the current level of service. Effective March 1st, Longview Police will no longer respond to calls that meet the online reporting requirements, things like non-injury hit-and-run, ID theft, lost property, car prowls, theft, and vandalism. Huhta notes that in most of these cases, the citizen is only reporting for insurance purposes. It’s also noted that each of these on-line reports will still be reviewed by a Community Service Officer, and they will still be processed for assignment by a supervisor. For citizens that don’t have internet access, a kiosk is set up in the lobby at LPD, and at the satellite office on 30th Avenue; computers at the Longview Library can also be used to make these reports.
LPD Prioritizes
Posted on 24th February 2017 at 08:39
-
