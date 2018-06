If you have ever wondered about becoming a police officer, the Longview Police Department can help to give you an inside look at a Recruitment Event that’s happening this evening. This will be starting at 6 pm today at the Longview Police Department, located at the corner of 14th and Hudson in downtown Longview. You can learn about the initial testing process with Public Safety Testing, along with all of the tips and inside information about getting registered, the timeline that’s involved, what to expect during training and more. You’re invited to come down and find out more about getting into “a career with a purpose.” Get more information on mylongview.com, or on the Longview Police Facebook page.